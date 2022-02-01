February 5th | A Groove Supreme

Sat. Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Enjoy some powerful jazz selections by celebrated Black musicians to begin Black History Month.

Host Michael Stratton celebrates the start of Black History Month with selections like Sister Rosetta Tharpe's "How Far From God," Duke Ellington's "Black and Tan Fantasy," Arthur Pryor's "African 400 Rag," and local favorite, Professor Rodney Whitaker of the MSU College of Music joins Carl Allen to perform "With You I'm Born Again."

More about A GROOVE SUPREME:

Explore a century of jazz, the art form which constantly reforges itself by obscuring lines about what the rules of music can or even should be. Host Michael Stratton is your sonic guide to jazz, from classics to the contemporary.