Owned: A Tale of Two Americas | Independent Lens

Exposé on how the American housing policy market has been manipulated for years in discriminatory ways.

Is the “American Dream” of home ownership a false promise? While the government’s postwar housing policy created the world’s largest middle class, it also set America on two divergent paths – one of perceived wealth and the other of systematically defunded, segregated communities.

The crash of suburbia and urban unrest are not unrelated phenomena. They are a result of the United States’ racist housing policies, which have created vulnerable subcultures in our build environments. Throughout the film, it becomes clear that society cannot continue in a segregated state. Ultimately, the contrasting communities created by the country’s housing history may have more in common with each other than they expect.



