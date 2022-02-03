Penguins: Meet the Family | Nature

Wed. Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Meet all 18 species of penguins from all over the world.

A unique celebration of one of Earth’s most iconic and beloved birds, featuring all 18 species of penguins for the first time, from New Zealand, Cape Town, the Galapagos Islands and Antarctica. In this special, witness the perils penguins face for survival, from rock climbing to extreme temperatures to predators.

Some of the penguins may seem out of place, making their living in dense forests, desert islands and even city streets. Scientists were even able to identify 37 new colonies of Emperor penguins in Antarctica without even traveling to the continent.

Watch how these creatures parent and form lifelong bonds. Penguins have heart-warming family dynamics, like chicks bonding with their fathers, alongside their astonishing adaptations and behaviors unique to these aquatic birds.

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

More about Nature:

Nature is a voice for the natural world, bringing the wonders of wildlife and stories of conservation to millions of American viewers. The series has won more than 700 honors from the television industry, the international wildlife film communities and environmental organizations, including 19 Emmys and three Peabody Awards.