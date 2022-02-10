The Ocean's Greatest Feast | Nature

Wed. Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The story of South Africa’s annual sardine run is brought vividly to life on camera.

© Earth Touch / Close-up of a sardine's face as it tries to escape the predators of the sardine run.

The sardine run along the East coast of South Africa is one of nature’s greatest spectacles, a challenging voyage for these fish as they navigate the ocean, barely escaping the mouths of hungry predators who depend on this event for food.

Between May and July, billions of these tiny fish gather to create a shoal that is many miles long. As the largest biomass migration on the planet, researchers estimate the sardine run could rival Africa’s wildebeest migration.

Prompted by an influx of cold water, billions of sardines start a journey that becomes a “moveable feast” for predators like sharks, dolphins, gannets, seals and whales. Specialty underwater filming techniques, such as multidirectional floating cameras and mounted cameras on boats, capture this event in stunning, closeup detail.

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

