Celebrate Arthur’s 25th Anniversary! | Four New Episodes

Published February 11, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST
PBS Kids
/
Muffy, Francine, Arthur, and Maria celebrate Arthur's 25th Anniversary!

Wed. Feb. 16 at 9 a.m. and ending with four new episodes on Mon. Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. on PBS KIDS 24/7 (Ch. 23.4) & STREAMING | The countdown to Season 25 starts now!

Join Arthur, D.W., and the rest of the Elwood City gang for a celebration of 25 years’ worth of wonderful kinds of days!

The iconic Peabody and Emmy Award-winning® series based on the bestselling books by Marc Brown, will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a special marathon, including four new episodes, which culminate in a much-anticipated ending of the longest-running kids' animated series on television.

PBS KIDS will be marking the premiere of Season 25’s final episodes with a 126-hour marathon starting from Arthur’s very first broadcast. Featuring more than 250 episodes and movie specials, the Arthur marathon will be available to watch on the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel and live stream on the PBS KIDS YouTube Channel.

In the new episodes, Arthur and his friends solve a mystery, see a silent movie, find out what it’s like to be a reporter, learn how to help a grieving friend, go on a family vacation, and get a hint of their futures from a mysterious fortune-telling game.

MORE ABOUT ARTHUR:
Arthur is the longest-running kids’ animated series on television and is known for teaching kindness, empathy, and inclusion through everyday adventures and many groundbreaking moments.

