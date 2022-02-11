© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Valentine’s Day Special | A Groove Supreme

WKAR Public Media
Published February 11, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST
Vintage Valentine's Day Cards
Susan Holt Simpson
/
Unsplash

Sat. Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Embrace the love with jazz this Valentine’s Day.

For WKAR's new and local Jazz program, A Groove Supreme, host Michael Stratton has concocted a special episode for all the Valentines. Including both Chet Baker and Miles Davis' renditions of 'My Funny Valentine,' Diana Krall's 'The Look of Love,' and the passionate ballade 'Soul Eyes' recorded by John Coltrane.

More about A GROOVE SUPREME:
Explore a century of jazz, the art form which constantly reforges itself by obscuring lines about what the rules of music can or even should be. Host Michael Stratton is your sonic guide to jazz, from classics to the contemporary.

