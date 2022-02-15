Apart | Independent Lens

Mon. Feb. 21 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Three formerly incarcerated mothers fight to rebuild their lives outside of prison.

Since the beginning of the War on Drugs, the number of women in U.S. prisons has grown drastically. The majority are mothers.

In “Apart,” Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Jennifer Redfearn examines this staggering statistic through the lens of three mothers imprisoned in Cleveland, Ohio for drug-related charges. Filmed over three and a half years, “Apart” follows Lydia, Tomika, and Amanda—caught between harsh drug sentencing and rising incarceration for women.

“Apart” depicts their struggles with poverty, addiction, and surging incarceration rates as these women strive to mend familial bonds after years of separation and reestablish their lives once released from prison.

An ultimately hopeful portrait, “Apart” not only explores the hardships incarcerated mothers face as they prepare to rejoin their families, but also the obstacles they encounter post-prison as they navigate looking for jobs, finding housing, and reconnecting with their children.

Watch this documentary at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT INDEPENDENT LENS:

Independent Lens is America’s home for independent documentary film, airing Monday nights on PBS member stations and available to stream on the PBS Video App.