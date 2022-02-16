© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Tim Skubick at anchor desk
Off the Record
Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Fridays at 8:30pm on WKAR TV. Sundays at 11:00am and 11:30pm

MSU Journalism Students Join Skubick for OTR Special Edition

WKAR Public Media
Published February 16, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST
Off the Record with Tim Skubick - 50 Years

This week, WKAR and Michigan public broadcasting stations present a special correspondents edition of Off the Record. Three future graduates of MSU's School of Journalism join the panel anchored by Tim Skubick.

The special episode airs in mid-Michigan Friday, Feb. 18 on WKAR-TV at 8:30pm (check local listings) and will be available streaming beginning Friday afternoon in the free PBS Video App and at video.wkar.org.

The lead stories: The political impact of the trucker’s protest at the Ambassador Bridge; the Michigan Senate moves on an income tax rollback.

Joining the show are MSU journalism majors Danielle James, Sophia Lada and Kyle Davidson. After discussing the stories of the week, the panel turns the tables and puts their questions to Senior Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick, now in his 50th season as producer and anchor of Off the Record.

Danielle James is a fifth-year journalism major with a concentration in international reporting and minors in media photography and environmental sustainability. Danielle is currently an intern for MIRS News as a correspondent and has interned with the Capital News Service.

Sophia Lada is a senior at Michigan State University, double majoring in journalism and political science. She currently works for the Lansing State Journal covering community news.

Kyle Davidson is a journalism and political science senior at Michigan State University. He has worked with outlets across Michigan covering public policy, breaking news, business, and the environment. Alongside his experience as a reporter, Kyle also works as the entertainment editor at Impact 89 FM and as a campus correspondent for MediaWise.

The latest episodes of Off the Record, plus more than 500 past episodes, specials, and extras, are available for viewing in the free PBS Video App and at video.wkar.org.

