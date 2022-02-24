Right to Read | WKAR Special

© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Published February 24, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST
Right to Read
Thu. Mar. 3 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING NOW | Parents, educators, and experts provide an in-depth look at literacy issues in Michigan.

Right to Read delves into the state’s childhood literacy crisis and the attempts to close inequities within the educational system. It takes a moving look at the Michigan families attempting to secure their child’s right to read.

In 2016, Michigan passed the Read by Grade Three Law, which requires third grade students to pass a reading test in order to move to the next grade. But is retention the best solution? Meanwhile, how can the entire community work together to encourage the joy of reading and promote childhood literacy at home?

Watch the special at video.wkar.org before, during or after the premiere date.

