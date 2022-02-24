© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Rolling Stones: A Bigger Bang | Live on Copacabana Beach

Published February 24, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST
Fri. Mar. 4 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Rock out with the legendary band at one of the biggest free concerts of all time.

On February 18th, 2006, The Rolling Stones performed from Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. With an audience of 1.5 million people, it was one of the biggest free concerts ever and a critical moment in Rock and Roll history.

While Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and the late Charlie Watts fired on all pistons from one track to the next, the crowd met their energy, waving Brazilian and British flags while rocking out in the tropical evening sunset.

With incredible staging and graphics, this fully restored and remastered concert from their “A Bigger Bang” world tour now includes four previously unreleased tracks: “Tumbling Dice,” “Oh No, Not You Again,” “This Place Is Empty” and “Sympathy For The Devil.”

Watch this special at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

