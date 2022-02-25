Unpacking The Adventure | Around The World In 80 Days

Sun. Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Get ready to set sail once again in the hot air balloon with Phileas Fogg, enjoying some special highlights and behind-the-scenes content.

Around the World in 80 Days: Unpacking the Adventure will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the story—and the new Masterpiece series—with highlights from all 8 episodes, along with behind-the-scenes interviews and features. Let the adventure begin!

The series, Around the World in 80 Days, is a thrilling, new adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic adventure novel. David Tennant (Good Omens, Doctor Who) stars as literature’s greatest explorer, Phileas Fogg. He is joined on his incredible journey by French actor Ibrahim Koma (OSS 117, Wùlu) as Jean Passepartout, Fogg’s irrepressible valet, and German actress Leonie Benesch (The Crown, Babylon Berlin) as Abigail “Fix” Fortescue, a determined and headstrong journalist.

The full series of Around the World in 80 Days is available now with WKAR Passport.

MORE ABOUT MASTERPIECE:

Masterpiece has been essential Sunday night viewing for millions of fans since 1971. Produced for PBS by GBH Boston, Masterpiece is known for hits such as All Creatures Great and Small, Sherlock, and Downton Abbey.