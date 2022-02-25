Classical Roots Celebration | Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Fri. Mar. 4 at 10:30 a.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Classical Roots honors and celebrates African American composers, musicians, educators, and cultural and civic leaders.

The 44th Annual Classical Roots concert features Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis alongside the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, who take the stage to perform Marsalis’s own Swing Symphony, which is inspired by composers like Ives, Gershwin, Copland, and Ellington, and taps into the spirit of American diversity and optimism.

The Friday morning performance features pianist Lara Downes and the Brazeal Dennard Chorale, a fixture at Classical Roots since its inception.

WKAR RADIO

The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.