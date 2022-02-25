© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Classical Roots Celebration | Detroit Symphony Orchestra

WKAR Public Media
Published February 25, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST
DSO Classical Roots.jpeg
Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis.

Fri. Mar. 4 at 10:30 a.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Classical Roots honors and celebrates African American composers, musicians, educators, and cultural and civic leaders.

The 44th Annual Classical Roots concert features Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis alongside the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, who take the stage to perform Marsalis’s own Swing Symphony, which is inspired by composers like Ives, Gershwin, Copland, and Ellington, and taps into the spirit of American diversity and optimism.

The Friday morning performance features pianist Lara Downes and the Brazeal Dennard Chorale, a fixture at Classical Roots since its inception.

