WKAR StayTuned Update

March 2022 | Great Lakes Concerts

Published February 28, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST
March 2022 | Great Lakes Concerts
Manistique East Breakwater Lighthouse on Lake Michigan.

Saturdays, Mar. 5-26 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Listen to a variety of music from regional orchestras and professional classical musicians from around the state of Michigan.

Mar. 5
Traverse Symphony Strings play Vivaldi; Flint Symphony performs Respighi’s La Boutique Fantasque; pianist Elliot Wuu and Lansing Symphony play Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21.

Mar. 12
Baroque on Beaver Festival Orchestra performs Beethoven’s 2nd Symphony; Ann Arbor Symphony plays An Orkney Wedding, with Sunrise by Peter Maxwell Davies.

Mar. 19
Lansing Symphony plays Greshwin’s An American in Paris; Flint Symphony performs Hanson’s Romantic Symphony; Jackson Symphony plays Gershwin’s Lullaby.

Mar. 26
Selections by Beethoven and Hindemith from Traverse Symphony chamber concerts; Lansing Symphony performs Dvorak’s Symphony No. 6.

