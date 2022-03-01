An Evening with Lerner and Loewe | Broadway in Concert

Sun. Mar. 6 at 9:30 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate the works of the Broadway composer and lyricist team of Alan Lerner and Frederick Loewe.

The new series Broadway in Concert pays tribute to the iconic musicals that have shaped the landscape of American musical theater.

Broadway in Concert’s first episode celebrates the extraordinary contributions of composer and lyricist team Alan J. Lerner and Frederick Loewe with selections from Gigi, My Fair Lady, Camelot, The Day Before Spring, Brigadoon and Paint Your Wagon.

Performing these Lerner and Loewe classics are Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away); Aaron Lazar; Jose Llana (The King and I, Rent, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee); Michael Maliakel (Aladdin); Aisha Jackson (Frozen); Sean Thompson (Sunset Boulevard); and Bayla Whitten (West End’s Les Misérables).

“I can think of no better way of kicking off Broadway in Concert on PBS than with a musical celebration of the extraordinary songs of Lerner and Loewe,” said Robert Pullen, executive producer of Nouveau Productions. “Their work is simply timeless and has shaped musical theater as we know it.”

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org before, during, or after the premiere date.

