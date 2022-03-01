Eurydice | Great Performances at the Met

Sun. Mar. 6 at 6 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Experience this reimagined look at the Greek myth of Orpheus from Eurydice’s point of view.

American composer Matthew Aucoin’s new production of the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus reimagines the familiar tale from Eurydice’s point of view. Adapted from Sarah Ruhl’s acclaimed 2003 play, Met Opera Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts with immersive new staging by director Mary Zimmerman.

Soprano Erin Morley sings the title role, opposite baritone Joshua Hopkins as Orpheus and countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński as his otherworldly alter-ego. Bass-baritone Nathan Berg portrays Eurydice’s father and fellow resident of the underworld, with tenor Barry Banks as Hades himself.

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:

