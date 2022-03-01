© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Eurydice | Great Performances at the Met

WKAR Public Media
Published March 1, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST
Eurydice on stage
Marty Sohl
/
Metropolitan Opera
Erin Morley, Joshua Hopkins and Jakub Józef Orliński in “Great Performances at the Met: Eurydice.”

Sun. Mar. 6 at 6 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Experience this reimagined look at the Greek myth of Orpheus from Eurydice’s point of view.

American composer Matthew Aucoin’s new production of the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus reimagines the familiar tale from Eurydice’s point of view. Adapted from Sarah Ruhl’s acclaimed 2003 play, Met Opera Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts with immersive new staging by director Mary Zimmerman.

Soprano Erin Morley sings the title role, opposite baritone Joshua Hopkins as Orpheus and countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński as his otherworldly alter-ego. Bass-baritone Nathan Berg portrays Eurydice’s father and fellow resident of the underworld, with tenor Barry Banks as Hades himself.

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:
Great Performances brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a US television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama and performance documentaries.

WKAR StayTuned Update Great Performances
