March 12 | Great Lakes Concerts

Sat. Mar. 12 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in to hear a variety of pieces from regional orchestras and classical performers.

Jody Knol begins this week by trumpeting out Bruce Broughton's “Oliver's Birthday” with Ken Larson, horn player for Interlochen Arts Academy, and the Traverse Symphony Orchestra. Then Beethoven's 2nd Symphony played by the Baroque on Beaver Festival Orchestra under the direction of conductor Robert Nordling.

Finally, a blustery Scottish journey via “An Orkney Wedding, with Sunrise” by composer Peter Maxwell Davies, complete with bagpipes for the finale, featuring the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra led by guest conductor, Timothy Muffitt.

