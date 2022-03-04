© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

March 12 | Great Lakes Concerts

WKAR Public Media
Published March 4, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST
Person playing the trumpet
Bruno Justo Pego
/
Unsplash

Sat. Mar. 12 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in to hear a variety of pieces from regional orchestras and classical performers.

Jody Knol begins this week by trumpeting out Bruce Broughton's “Oliver's Birthday” with Ken Larson, horn player for Interlochen Arts Academy, and the Traverse Symphony Orchestra. Then Beethoven's 2nd Symphony played by the Baroque on Beaver Festival Orchestra under the direction of conductor Robert Nordling.

Finally, a blustery Scottish journey via “An Orkney Wedding, with Sunrise” by composer Peter Maxwell Davies, complete with bagpipes for the finale, featuring the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra led by guest conductor, Timothy Muffitt.

WKAR RADIO
The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news, and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned UpdateGreat Lakes Concertswkar radio
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE