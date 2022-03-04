© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Voices of America | Detroit Symphony Orchestra

WKAR Public Media
Published March 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
Detroit Symphony
Peter Oundjian

Fri. Mar. 11 at 10:30 a.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Celebrate the diverse voices of America in this performance conducted by Peter Oundjian.

Peter Oundjian returns to lead a program highlighting a diverse set of voices, including celebrated pianist and composer George Gershwin and William Grant Still, known as the “dean” of African American composers; plus a new work by Joel Thompson inspired by James Baldwin’s Notes of a Native Son, a collection of essays tackling issues of race in America and Europe. Acclaimed pianist Aaron Diehl makes his DSO debut with Gershwin’s beloved Piano Concerto in F.

The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.

