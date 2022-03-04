Voices of America | Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Fri. Mar. 11 at 10:30 a.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Celebrate the diverse voices of America in this performance conducted by Peter Oundjian.

Peter Oundjian returns to lead a program highlighting a diverse set of voices, including celebrated pianist and composer George Gershwin and William Grant Still, known as the “dean” of African American composers; plus a new work by Joel Thompson inspired by James Baldwin’s Notes of a Native Son, a collection of essays tackling issues of race in America and Europe. Acclaimed pianist Aaron Diehl makes his DSO debut with Gershwin’s beloved Piano Concerto in F.

