Season 1 Marathon | Sanditon

Sun. Mar. 13 at 2 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Catch up on the romance and intrigue, beaches and balls, and fortune hunters and heartbreakers from Season 1 of Sanditon!

Enjoy a back-to-back marathon of Season 1 of Sanditon, a bold and lavish adaptation of Jane Austen's unfinished final book. Season 2 of Sandtion premieres on Sunday, March 20 at 8 p.m.

Season 1 features an eight-part period-drama adaptation of Jane Austen's final novel, written only months before her death in 1817. The story follows Charlotte Heywood as she moves to the quiet fishing village of Sanditon for a fresh start, only to meet Sidney Parker, a charming man who has ambitions to turn the tranquil seaside residence into a luxury resort.

Written by Emmy and BAFTA award-winning screenwriter Andrew Davies, Sanditon stars Rose Williams as Austen’s lively but level headed heroine, Charlotte Heywood; Theo James as the humorous, charming Sidney Parker; Anne Reid as the forthright grande dame of Sanditon, Lady Denham; Kris Marshall as Sanditon’s compulsively enterprising promoter, Tom Parker; and Crystal Clarke as the mysterious West Indian heiress, Miss Lambe.

The full Season 1 of Sanditon is available now with WKAR Passport.

Sign up for WKAR Passport for more Masterpiece series to stream on your own schedule at WKAR.org/Passport

MORE ABOUT MASTERPIECE:

Masterpiece has been essential Sunday night viewing for millions of fans since 1971. Produced for PBS by GBH Boston, Masterpiece is known for hits such as All Creatures Great and Small, Sherlock, and Downton Abbey.