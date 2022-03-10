Season 11 | Call the Midwife

Starting Sun. Mar. 20 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | New babies, midwives and challenges as Nonnatus house gears up for 1967.

Following an eventful Christmas special, the series continues with an episode set in Easter 1967. Season 11 sees celebrations underway for a colorful Easter Bonnet parade outside Nonnatus House.

Sister Monica Joan and Reggie are excited about the Eurovision song contest and Nancy, having just passed her midwifery examinations, is about to don her red cardigan for the first time. However, Trixie is left shocked when routine building work nearby uncovers a terrible secret.

Close to reaching its tenth year on air, Call the Midwife tells colorful stories of midwifery and families in London’s East End. Written by Heidi Thomas, this season stars Helen George (Nurse Trixie), Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Stephen McGann (Dr Turner), Laura Main (Shelagh Turner), and Fenella Woolgar (Sister Hilda).

Season 10 is currently available to stream and Season 11 will be available during or after the premiere date of episodes.

MORE ABOUT CALL THE MIDWIFE

Call the Midwife follows the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care.