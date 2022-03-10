© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Season 11 | Call the Midwife

WKAR Public Media
Published March 10, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST
Call the Midwife Season 11 Promotional Photo
Nealstreet Productions
/
BBC
Season 11 Cast featuring: Nurse Lucille Anderson (LEONIE ELLIOTT), Nurse Trixie Franklin (HELEN GEORGE), Nurse Nancy Corrigan (MEGAN CUSACK), and Nurse Shelagh Turner (LAURA MAIN).

Starting Sun. Mar. 20 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | New babies, midwives and challenges as Nonnatus house gears up for 1967.

Following an eventful Christmas special, the series continues with an episode set in Easter 1967. Season 11 sees celebrations underway for a colorful Easter Bonnet parade outside Nonnatus House.

Sister Monica Joan and Reggie are excited about the Eurovision song contest and Nancy, having just passed her midwifery examinations, is about to don her red cardigan for the first time. However, Trixie is left shocked when routine building work nearby uncovers a terrible secret.

Close to reaching its tenth year on air, Call the Midwife tells colorful stories of midwifery and families in London’s East End. Written by Heidi Thomas, this season stars Helen George (Nurse Trixie), Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Stephen McGann (Dr Turner), Laura Main (Shelagh Turner), and Fenella Woolgar (Sister Hilda).

Season 10 is currently available to stream and Season 11 will be available during or after the premiere date of episodes.

MORE ABOUT CALL THE MIDWIFE
Call the Midwife follows the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned UpdateCall the Midwife
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE