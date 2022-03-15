Mon. Mar. 21 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Three Indigenous women fight to vindicate and honor their missing and murdered relatives.

From acclaimed director Leya Hale, Bring Her Home follows three Indigenous women – an artist, an activist, and a politician – as they fight to vindicate and honor their missing and murdered relatives who have fallen victims to a growing epidemic across Indian country.

Artist Angela Two Stars, activist Mysti Babineau and Representative Ruth Buffalo have all experienced and coped with the enduring trauma of colonization in their Indigenous communities.

Within the framework of marching at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women's Rally and March, an annual community event honoring missing Native women, the film tells the stories of how these women have brought attention to the crisis while also providing encouragement to their communities.

Despite the lasting effects from historical trauma, each woman must search for healing while navigating racist systems that brought about this very crisis.