Interview with Diego Rivera | A Groove Supreme

Sat. Mar. 19 at 8 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Join host Michael Stratton for an interview with Diego Rivera, jazz artist and educator at MSU.

Host Michael Stratton sits down for the entire two-hour show with Jazz saxophonist, and MSU Artist-Faculty member Diego Rivera as they discuss his newly released album Mestizo. Rivera talks about how he thinks this is his most auto-biographical album, one steeped in Chicano influences.

The two dive into the album's works, including the first track, "Battle Fatigue," a piece written in the wake of the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict for the murder of George Floyd, and simultaneously while Rivera was fighting his own infection of COVID-19.

More about A GROOVE SUPREME:

Explore a century of jazz, the art form which constantly reforges itself by obscuring lines about what the rules of music can or even should be. Host Michael Stratton is your sonic guide to jazz, from classics to the contemporary.