Pelosi's Power | Frontline

Tue. Mar. 22 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | An examination of the powerful and polarizing Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

FRONTLINE's documentary traces Pelosi's life and legacy, how she has gained and wielded power across three decades, and how she has faced grave challenges to her leadership and to American democracy from Trump and his allies.

Watch this special during and after the premiere date on video.wkar.org .

MORE ABOUT FRONTLINE:

As U.S. television’s longest running investigative documentary series, Frontline explores and illuminates the critical issues of our times, from business and health to social issues, politics and war.