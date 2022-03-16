© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roomba self-cleaning robot vacuum
Spring Cleaning!
Make a gift to WKAR for chance to win a self-cleaning Roomba! This spring the cleaning takes care of itself! | View Giveaway Rules
DONATE
WKAR StayTuned Update
WomensHistoryMonth_2022_shutterstock_1926932333_1920x1080.jpg
Women's History Month 2022
Celebrate and explore Women’s History Month with WKAR!

Pelosi's Power | Frontline

WKAR Public Media
Published March 16, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT
Pelosi's Power
FRONTLINE
/
PBS

Tue. Mar. 22 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | An examination of the powerful and polarizing Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

FRONTLINE's documentary traces Pelosi's life and legacy, how she has gained and wielded power across three decades, and how she has faced grave challenges to her leadership and to American democracy from Trump and his allies.

Watch this special during and after the premiere date on video.wkar.org.

MORE ABOUT FRONTLINE:
As U.S. television’s longest running investigative documentary series, Frontline explores and illuminates the critical issues of our times, from business and health to social issues, politics and war.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned UpdateNancy Pelosi
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE