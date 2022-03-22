© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Air BnB logo with house
Travel Tuesday!
Donate on Tuesday and be entered to win one of two $500 Airbnb gift cards. Go somewhere warm this spring on WKAR. | View Giveaway Rules
DONATE
WKAR StayTuned Update
WomensHistoryMonth_2022_shutterstock_1926932333_1920x1080.jpg
Women's History Month 2022
Celebrate and explore Women’s History Month with WKAR!

Writing with Fire | Independent Lens

WKAR Public Media
Published March 22, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT
Writing with Fire
Black Ticket Films
/
PBS
Meera and Suneeta reporting on an illegal mining mafia in the heartlands of Uttar Pradesh.

Mon. Mar. 28 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Meet the fearless women journalists of India's only all-female newspaper. Nominated for an Oscar.

In a male-dominated media landscape, the women journalists of India’s all-female Khabar Lahariya (“News Wave”) newspaper risk it all, including their own safety, to cover the country’s political, social, and local news from a women-powered perspective.

Armed with smartphones, tenacity, and wit, these fearless journalists work in regions that still do not see female reporters. Writing With Fire follows this ambitious group of Dalit (‘low-caste’) women, led by their chief reporter, Meera Devi, as the team pivots from print to digital in order to expand their reach.

From underground network to independent media empire—now with 10 million views on their YouTube site—they defy the odds to redefine traditional notions of power.

Nominated for an Academy Award, Writing With Fire showcases the awe-inspiring work of these fearless journalists on the front lines of India’s biggest issues.

Watch this documentary at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT INDEPENDENT LENS:
Independent Lens is America’s home for independent documentary film, airing Monday nights on PBS member stations and available to stream on the PBS Video App.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned Updateindependent lens
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE