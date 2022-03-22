Writing with Fire | Independent Lens

Mon. Mar. 28 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Meet the fearless women journalists of India's only all-female newspaper. Nominated for an Oscar.

In a male-dominated media landscape, the women journalists of India’s all-female Khabar Lahariya (“News Wave”) newspaper risk it all, including their own safety, to cover the country’s political, social, and local news from a women-powered perspective.

Armed with smartphones, tenacity, and wit, these fearless journalists work in regions that still do not see female reporters. Writing With Fire follows this ambitious group of Dalit (‘low-caste’) women, led by their chief reporter, Meera Devi, as the team pivots from print to digital in order to expand their reach.

From underground network to independent media empire—now with 10 million views on their YouTube site—they defy the odds to redefine traditional notions of power.

Nominated for an Academy Award, Writing With Fire showcases the awe-inspiring work of these fearless journalists on the front lines of India’s biggest issues.

Watch this documentary at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

