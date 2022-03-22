© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Yola | Austin City Limits

WKAR Public Media
Published March 22, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT
Austin City Limits

Sat. Mar. 26 at 11 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Enjoy an hour featuring acclaimed British soul singer and songwriter Yola.

Performing songs from her 2020 Grammy-nominated album, Americana artist Yola makes her solo debut on Austin City Limits. The Bristol native also performs some sparkling renditions of 1970s pop classics.

Yola delivers a knockout performance in an hourlong set featuring highlights from her acclaimed debut Walk Through Fire, which earned her four Grammy nominations, including one for best new artist.

“Yola may well be the best pure singer on the pop music scene today,” according to ACL executive producer Terry Lickona. “She has such an incredible dynamic range, a certain mystical spirit about her, and a devilish sense of humor. What’s not to love?”

Enjoy this performance before the air date at video.wkar.org with a WKAR Passport. 

MORE ABOUT AUSTIN CITY LIMITS
Great music. No limits. Now the longest-running music series in American television history, ACL showcases popular music legends and innovators from every genre. In addition to being honored by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum as a rock and roll landmark, ACL is the only television program to ever receive the National Medal of Arts, the nation's highest award for artistic excellence.

