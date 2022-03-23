© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Plot to Overturn The Election | Frontline

Published March 23, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT
Plot to Overturn the Election
Jake May
/
MLive Media Group

Tue. Mar. 29 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | An examination of the hidden origins and perpetrators of disinformation during the 2020 election.

A year after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, more than two-thirds of Republican voters believe his election was illegitimate, and the idea that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump is now a defining issue of the Republican Party. Yet the story of how lies about election fraud made their way to the center of American politics has not been fully told.

In a new investigative collaboration, Frontline and ProPublica trace the hidden sources of disinformation about the 2020 election, demonstrating how a handful of people have had an outsized impact on the current U.S. crisis of democratic legitimacy.

Watch this special during and after the premiere date on video.wkar.org.

MORE ABOUT FRONTLINE:
As U.S. television’s longest running investigative documentary series, Frontline explores and illuminates the critical issues of our times, from business and health to social issues, politics and war.

