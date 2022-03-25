© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
ACL Presents: Americana 20th Annual Honors | Austin City Limits

Published March 25, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT
20th Annual Americana Awards
Getty Images
/
Americana Music Association
(L-R): Amanda Shires and Maren Morris of The Highwomen, Yola, Brandi Carlile of The Highwomen, Jason Isbell and Natalie Hemby of The Highwomen perform onstage at the 20th Annual Americana Honors & Awards.

Sat. Apr. 2 at 11 a.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Austin City Limits presents selected performances from the 20th annual Americana Awards & Honors, recorded live in Nashville.

Performers include Brandi Carlile, the Mavericks, Jason Isbell, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Amethyst Kiah and the Highwomen, plus a tribute to Nanci Griffith from Joe Henry and Aoife O'Donovan.

Watch this special during and after the premiere date on video.wkar.org.

MORE ABOUT AUSTIN CITY LIMITS
Great music. No limits. Now the longest-running music series in American television history, ACL showcases popular music legends and innovators from every genre. In addition to being honored by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum as a rock and roll landmark, ACL is the only television program to ever receive the National Medal of Arts, the nation's highest award for artistic excellence.

