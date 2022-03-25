ACL Presents: Americana 20th Annual Honors | Austin City Limits

Sat. Apr. 2 at 11 a.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Austin City Limits presents selected performances from the 20th annual Americana Awards & Honors, recorded live in Nashville.

Performers include Brandi Carlile, the Mavericks, Jason Isbell, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Amethyst Kiah and the Highwomen, plus a tribute to Nanci Griffith from Joe Henry and Aoife O'Donovan.

Watch this special during and after the premiere date on video.wkar.org .

MORE ABOUT AUSTIN CITY LIMITS

Great music. No limits. Now the longest-running music series in American television history, ACL showcases popular music legends and innovators from every genre. In addition to being honored by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum as a rock and roll landmark, ACL is the only television program to ever receive the National Medal of Arts, the nation's highest award for artistic excellence.