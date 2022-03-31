NOW HEAR THIS: Amy Beach: American Romantic | Great Performances

Fri. Apr. 8 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join Scott Yoo as he investigates the work and life of one of America’s greatest Romantic composers.

Join Scott Yoo and his wife, flutist Alice Dade, as they investigate the work and life of Amy Beach, one of America’s greatest Romantic composers, by performing her work and exploring where she spent her early life.

Featuring performances of Beach’s works, the duo visits places Beach took inspiration from throughout her life, including an artist residency at MacDowell in New Hampshire, where she wrote “Hermit Thrush at Morn,” “Hermit Thrush at Evening” and more.

Along the way, Yoo and Dade also explore the works of European female composers and musicians Clara Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn and Louise Farrenc, and even stop to discover the music in the vineyards of California.

ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:

Great Performances brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a US television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama and performance documentaries.