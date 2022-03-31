© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

NOW HEAR THIS: Amy Beach: American Romantic | Great Performances

WKAR Public Media
Published March 31, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT
Amy Beach.jpg
Arcos Film & Music
/
Scott Yoo playing the violin as part of Great Performances: Now Hear This “Amy Beach: American Romantic.”

Fri. Apr. 8 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join Scott Yoo as he investigates the work and life of one of America’s greatest Romantic composers.

Join Scott Yoo and his wife, flutist Alice Dade, as they investigate the work and life of Amy Beach, one of America’s greatest Romantic composers, by performing her work and exploring where she spent her early life.

Featuring performances of Beach’s works, the duo visits places Beach took inspiration from throughout her life, including an artist residency at MacDowell in New Hampshire, where she wrote “Hermit Thrush at Morn,” “Hermit Thrush at Evening” and more.

Along the way, Yoo and Dade also explore the works of European female composers and musicians Clara Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn and Louise Farrenc, and even stop to discover the music in the vineyards of California.

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:
Great Performances brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a US television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama and performance documentaries.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned UpdateGreat PerformancesNOW HEAR THIS
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE