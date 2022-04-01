Setting the Stage | Chamber Music Society Returns

Fri. Apr. 8 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The Chamber Music Society returns home for its first concert since the beginning of the pandemic.

With a devotion to the power of live performance, Artists and staff of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center band together in preparation for the return to their home venue, proving that the trials of mounting a concert during a pandemic are outweighed by the rewards of live music.

More about Chamber Music Society Returns:

"Chamber Music Society Returns" captures the exciting yet daunting process of CMS's return to its home, Alice Tully Hall, after a year and a half away. CMS brings us inside the planning and execution of the celebratory first concert back, through all the obstacles involved with mounting a tour in these fraught times, and finally takes us to the culmination of the fall season in the beloved annual tradition of Bach's Brandenburg Concertos. The return of live chamber music to Lincoln Center is a story of many trials ultimately overcome through resilience and hope.