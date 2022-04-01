© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Setting the Stage | Chamber Music Society Returns

WKAR Public Media
Published April 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT
Chamber Music Society Returns: Setting the Stage
Cherylynn Tsushima
/
PBS
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center musicians perform Mendelssohn’s Sextet in D major at CMS’s opening night in Alice Tully Hall.

Fri. Apr. 8 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The Chamber Music Society returns home for its first concert since the beginning of the pandemic.

With a devotion to the power of live performance, Artists and staff of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center band together in preparation for the return to their home venue, proving that the trials of mounting a concert during a pandemic are outweighed by the rewards of live music.

More about Chamber Music Society Returns:
"Chamber Music Society Returns" captures the exciting yet daunting process of CMS's return to its home, Alice Tully Hall, after a year and a half away. CMS brings us inside the planning and execution of the celebratory first concert back, through all the obstacles involved with mounting a tour in these fraught times, and finally takes us to the culmination of the fall season in the beloved annual tradition of Bach's Brandenburg Concertos. The return of live chamber music to Lincoln Center is a story of many trials ultimately overcome through resilience and hope.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned UpdateChamber Music
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE