Season 2 | Rise of the Nazis: Dictators at War

Tuesdays, Apr. 12–26 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Facing defeat on both fronts, Hitler pushes Germany to the brink of destruction.

Returning for Season 2, Rise of the Nazis reaches the defining conflict of the Second World War, as Hitler faces an equally ruthless dictator: Stalin. At the peak of his powers, Hitler tries to deceive the Russian leader with a plan to invade Britain, while secretly preparing an attack on the Soviet Union. But Stalin has a spy in Hitler’s HQ.

With Germany facing defeat on the Eastern Front, resistance builds as Hitler pushes Germany to untold destruction. This is the story of why dictatorships fail, and of the hubris that nearly destroyed freedom, but ultimately destroyed itself.

Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

Apr 12 | Barbarossa

The battles on the Eastern Front, a campaign that saw some of the most brutal and inhumane warfare in all of history, are viewed by many as the defining conflict of the Second World War.

Apr 19 | Stalingrad

It’s 1942, and Hitler has just lost the Battle of Moscow. Now winter in Russia, German troops are in desperate need of fuel and resources.

Apr 26 | Home Front

After Stalingrad, Hitler’s stress intensifies. For once there is no master plan. Hitler leaves it to the men around him to pull Germany back from the abyss.

More about RISE OF THE NAZIS:

In 1930 Germany was a liberal democracy. Just four years later democracy is dead, Germany’s leader is a dictator and its government is in the hands of murderers. This series tells the story of how this happened. Leading historians and experts get inside the heads of some of the key players, whose political plotting, miscalculations and personal ambitions helped to destroy democracy and deliver control to Hitler.