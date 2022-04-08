Bringing Down the House | Chamber Music Society Returns

Fri. Apr. 15 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The Chamber Music Society continues its new season with a whole host of pandemic-related challenges.

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center continues its new season with a host of pandemic-related challenges, including reuniting wind players, sending a large group of artists on tour, and returning home to New York amidst a COVID resurgence.

As December approaches, CMS prepares for the 28th year of its eagerly anticipated holiday tradition, which did not take place in December 2020: presenting all of Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos to welcome in the holidays, first on tour and culminating in performances at Alice Tully Hall.

Twenty musicians travel to six cities over ten days, running into a host of setbacks, from inclement weather and travel delays to cataclysmic malfunctions.

“Bringing Down the House” is anchored by Mozart’s enduring “Gran Partita”, K. 361 as well as Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos No. 3 and 4.

More about Chamber Music Society Returns:

"Chamber Music Society Returns" captures the exciting yet daunting process of CMS's return to its home, Alice Tully Hall, after a year and a half away. CMS brings us inside the planning and execution of the celebratory first concert back, through all the obstacles involved with mounting a tour in these fraught times, and finally takes us to the culmination of the fall season in the beloved annual tradition of Bach's Brandenburg Concertos. The return of live chamber music to Lincoln Center is a story of many trials ultimately overcome through resilience and hope.