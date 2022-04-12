© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Celebrate Community and Nature 2022
Celebrate the diversity of the planet’s nature and people this month with WKAR!

The Power of Big Oil | Frontline

WKAR Public Media
Published April 12, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT
Oil tanker over a body of water
Frontline
/
PBS

Tue. Apr. 19–May 3 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Three-part series about the fossil fuel industry’s history of casting doubt and delaying action on climate change.

This three-part series from FRONTLINE is a deeply researched investigation of what scientists, corporations, politicians, and the public have known about climate change for decades and the many missed opportunities to mitigate the problem.

Spanning a half century—and drawing on interviews with world leaders, oil industry scientists, whistle-blowers, lobbyists and executives as well as newly uncovered internal documents—the films explore how industry was researching climate change as early as the 1970s, how it attempted to cast doubt on the science and how it exerted influence over public perception and policy.

Watch this special during and after the premiere date on video.wkar.org.

MORE ABOUT FRONTLINE:
As U.S. television’s longest running investigative documentary series, Frontline explores and illuminates the critical issues of our times, from business and health to social issues, politics and war.

