The Power of Big Oil | Frontline

Tue. Apr. 19–May 3 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Three-part series about the fossil fuel industry’s history of casting doubt and delaying action on climate change.

This three-part series from FRONTLINE is a deeply researched investigation of what scientists, corporations, politicians, and the public have known about climate change for decades and the many missed opportunities to mitigate the problem.

Spanning a half century—and drawing on interviews with world leaders, oil industry scientists, whistle-blowers, lobbyists and executives as well as newly uncovered internal documents—the films explore how industry was researching climate change as early as the 1970s, how it attempted to cast doubt on the science and how it exerted influence over public perception and policy.

Watch this special during and after the premiere date on video.wkar.org .

