Celebrate Community and Nature 2022
Celebrate the diversity of the planet’s nature and people this month with WKAR!

Changing Planet

WKAR Public Media
Published April 13, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
Changing Planet
Hannah Pollock
/
BBC Studios
Local child in Kenya planting a tree.

Wed. Apr. 20 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join Dr. M. Sanjayan for an environmental health check of Earth’s vulnerable habitats.

Join conservation scientist Dr. M. Sanjayan on his ambitious journey to monitor climate change in six iconic locations around the world, every year over the next seven years. Each site visited represents one of the Earth’s most vulnerable habitats, each representing a unique biome and bellwether for the health of the planet.

Some locations are heavily protected; others will experience pioneering efforts to rebuild the habitats; others could be lost forever. As locations are revisited each Earth Day, and as pressure on the natural world increases, we’ll witness positive changes and reasons for hope. We’ll also meet the inspiring scientists and communities working to bring about this positive change.

Locations visited are California, The Maldives, Cambodia, Kenya, Iceland, and Brazil.

Watch the series premiere at video.wkar.org.

