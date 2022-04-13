Changing Planet

Wed. Apr. 20 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join Dr. M. Sanjayan for an environmental health check of Earth’s vulnerable habitats.

Join conservation scientist Dr. M. Sanjayan on his ambitious journey to monitor climate change in six iconic locations around the world, every year over the next seven years. Each site visited represents one of the Earth’s most vulnerable habitats, each representing a unique biome and bellwether for the health of the planet.

Some locations are heavily protected; others will experience pioneering efforts to rebuild the habitats; others could be lost forever. As locations are revisited each Earth Day, and as pressure on the natural world increases, we’ll witness positive changes and reasons for hope. We’ll also meet the inspiring scientists and communities working to bring about this positive change.

Locations visited are California, The Maldives, Cambodia, Kenya, Iceland, and Brazil.