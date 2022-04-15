© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
Community-Earth_April-Monthly-Theme_2022_1920x1080.jpg
Celebrate Community and Nature 2022
Celebrate the diversity of the planet’s nature and people this month with WKAR!

April 23 | Great Lakes Concerts

WKAR Public Media
Published April 15, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT
April 23 | Great Lakes Concerts
Harry Grout
/
Unsplash

Sat. Apr. 23 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Enjoy classical performances, including the premiere debut of a work inspired by the Women's Suffrage movement.

This week, host Jody Knol brings together an April 2021 performance by the Flint Symphony Orchestra, led by conductor Enrique Diemecke, of Beethoven's 4th Piano Concerto with winner of the William C. Byrd Young Artist Competition, Joonghun Cho.

Plus, the premiere performance of a work inspired by a century of the Women's Suffrage movement, Audrey Kelley's "Speakeasy" featuring the Jackson Symphony Orchestra led by Dr. Matthew Aubin at the Potter Center.

WKAR RADIO
The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news, and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org

Tags

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned UpdateGreat Lakes Concertswkar radio
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE