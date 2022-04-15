April 23 | Great Lakes Concerts

Sat. Apr. 23 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Enjoy classical performances, including the premiere debut of a work inspired by the Women's Suffrage movement.

This week, host Jody Knol brings together an April 2021 performance by the Flint Symphony Orchestra, led by conductor Enrique Diemecke, of Beethoven's 4th Piano Concerto with winner of the William C. Byrd Young Artist Competition, Joonghun Cho.

Plus, the premiere performance of a work inspired by a century of the Women's Suffrage movement, Audrey Kelley's "Speakeasy" featuring the Jackson Symphony Orchestra led by Dr. Matthew Aubin at the Potter Center.

