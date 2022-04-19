We Remember: Songs of Survivors

Tue. Apr. 26 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A one-hour special celebrating the lives of Holocaust survivors through storytelling and music.

Four Holocaust survivors collaborate with songwriters to turn their stories of survival into powerful pieces of music. The resulting songs, filled with joy and healing, celebrate the extraordinary lives of this aging population.

This documentary premieres on Holocaust Remembrance Day, during the week of Yom HaShoah.