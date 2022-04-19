© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Celebrate Community and Nature 2022
Celebrate the diversity of the planet’s nature and people this month with WKAR!

We Remember: Songs of Survivors

WKAR Public Media
Published April 19, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT
Friede Rehearses
Ilene Cutler
/
PBS
Songwriter Elizabeth Clark asks Friede Holocaust survivor Freide Gorewitz if she’ll share in her operetta-stylesong by singing a solo. (Freide was formerly a popular opera singer.)

Tue. Apr. 26 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A one-hour special celebrating the lives of Holocaust survivors through storytelling and music.

Four Holocaust survivors collaborate with songwriters to turn their stories of survival into powerful pieces of music. The resulting songs, filled with joy and healing, celebrate the extraordinary lives of this aging population.

This documentary premieres on Holocaust Remembrance Day, during the week of Yom HaShoah.

Watch this documentary at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

