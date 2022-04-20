© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
Community-Earth_April-Monthly-Theme_2022_1920x1080.jpg
Celebrate Community and Nature 2022
Celebrate the diversity of the planet’s nature and people this month with WKAR!

Can We Cool The Planet? | NOVA

WKAR Public Media
Published April 20, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT
Can We Cool The Planet?
NASA/JSC
/
PBS
Rising Sun and Earth's horizon.

Wed. Apr. 27 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Scientists look to geoengineering and other methods to cool the planet.

As global temperatures continue to rise, scientists are wondering if we need solutions that go beyond reducing emissions. From sucking carbon straight out of the air, to geoengineering our atmosphere to physically block out sunlight, to planting more than a trillion trees, the options may seem futuristic or tough to implement.

But as time runs out on conventional solutions to climate change, scientists are asking the hard questions: Can new, sometimes controversial, solutions really work? And at what cost?

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT NOVA:
NOVA is the most-watched primetime science series on American television, reaching an average of five million viewers weekly. Now in its fifth decade of production, the series remains committed to producing in-depth science programming in the form of one-hour documentaries and long-form mini-series, from the latest breakthroughs in technology to the deepest mysteries of the natural world.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned UpdateNOVA
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE