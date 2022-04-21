© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
April 23 & 24 | The Splendid Table

April 21, 2022
American Public Media

Sat. Apr. 23 at 7 a.m. and Sun. Apr. 24 at 2 p.m. on 102.3 WKAR NewsTalk & STREAMING | Tune in to explore the power of salty brown liquids—the backbone of the world’s kitchens.

This weekend on The Splendid Table: the power of…the salty brown liquid! Whether your favorite is soy sauce, fish sauce, colatura, worcestershire sauce, garum, maggi…these bottles of pure umami are the backbone of half the world’s kitchens. Tune in for a deep dive with chef Rene Redzepi, cookbook author Diep Tran, and journalist Khushbu Shah.

Khushbu Shah is an East Lansing native, growing up directly across from Michigan State University. Now based in Brooklyn, Shah spent her first few years freelancing, writing pieces about the national and international food scene for GQ, Bon Appétit, and Eater. She helped launch the Mic food section and is now the senior food features editor at Thrillist.

MORE ABOUT THE SPLENDID TABLE:
The Splendid Table, hosted by award-winning food writer Francis Lam, has been an original weekend companion, celebrating the intersection of food and life for more than two decades. A culinary, culture and lifestyle program, it has hosted our nation's conversations about cooking, sustainability and food culture and has introduced us to generations of food dignitaries.

