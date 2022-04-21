April 23 & 24 | The Splendid Table

Sat. Apr. 23 at 7 a.m. and Sun. Apr. 24 at 2 p.m. on 102.3 WKAR NewsTalk & STREAMING | Tune in to explore the power of salty brown liquids—the backbone of the world’s kitchens.

This weekend on The Splendid Table: the power of…the salty brown liquid! Whether your favorite is soy sauce, fish sauce, colatura, worcestershire sauce, garum, maggi…these bottles of pure umami are the backbone of half the world’s kitchens. Tune in for a deep dive with chef Rene Redzepi, cookbook author Diep Tran, and journalist Khushbu Shah.

Khushbu Shah is an East Lansing native, growing up directly across from Michigan State University. Now based in Brooklyn, Shah spent her first few years freelancing, writing pieces about the national and international food scene for GQ, Bon Appétit, and Eater. She helped launch the Mic food section and is now the senior food features editor at Thrillist.

