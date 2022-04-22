April 29 | MSU In Concert

Fri. Apr. 29 at 7 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Experience an outstanding selection of performances from talented MSU conductors and musicians.

Featuring two recordings from MSU's husband-wife duo conductors from their September 2021 performance at the Wharton Center. First, the MSU Symphony Orchestra and conductor Octavio Mas-Arocas begin with a new standard of concert halls, "Strum" by Black composer Jessie Montgomery. Then, Katherine Kilburn leads the ensemble through the Violin Concerto by Vivian Fung, featuring Artist-Faculty member Yvonne Lam.

ABOUT MSU IN CONCERT:

A weekly hour of classical concerts from Michigan State University. Featuring faculty artists, student ensembles, and guests from around the world, captured in performance at Cook Recital Hall, Fairchild Theatre and Wharton Center Cobb Great Hall on the MSU campus. WKAR's Jamie Paisley is the host.