MSU's Jazz Program Alums | A Groove Supreme

Sat. May 7 at 8 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Celebrate the amazing artistry and influence of alumni from Michigan State’s renowned Jazz program.

On this special episode of WKAR’s A Groove Supreme with Michael Stratton, we highlight the mid-Michigan influence on Jazz, both locally and internationally, with two hours devoted to alums from the Jazz program at Michigan State University.

Selections from artists like pianist Jim Alfredson, flutist and saxophonist Meg Brennan, bassist Endea Owens, vocalist Andréa Wood, drummer Luther Allison, and so many more.

More about A GROOVE SUPREME:

Explore a century of jazz, the art form which constantly reforges itself by obscuring lines about what the rules of music can or even should be. Host Michael Stratton is your sonic guide to jazz, from classics to the contemporary.