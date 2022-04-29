© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Cinderella | Great Performances at the Met

Published April 29, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT
Cinderella
Karen Almond
/
Met Opera
Isabel Leonard in the title role of "Great Performances at the Met: Cinderella."

Sun. May 8 at 7 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Experience Isabel Leonard as the rags-to-riches princess in this staging by Laurent Pelly.

Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard stars as the rags-to-riches princess in Laurent Pelly’s storybook staging of Massenet’s “Cendrillon.” Featuring an all-new English translation by Kelley Rourke and conducted by Maestro Emmanuel Villaume, the cast also includes mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo as Cinderella’s Prince Charming, soprano Jessica Pratt as her Fairy Godmother, and more.

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:
Great Performances brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a US television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama and performance documentaries.

