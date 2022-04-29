May 2022 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, May 5-26 at 7 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in each Thursday to enjoy an hour of favorite pieces from the silver screen.

May 5

To honor our nouveau holiday of “May the 4th Be With You,” an hour of music from the Star Wars films. The Original Trilogy, the Prequels, and the recent Trio which wrapped up the story of the Skywalker Saga are all celebrated this week.

May 12

Best of the Michigan Matinee - Dive beneath the waves with nothing but maritime movies. From Korngold’s swashbuckling The Sea Hawk, to ex-Devo composer Mark Mothersbaugh’s The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

May 19

For his birthday on May 29, Danny Elfman. From his numerous collaborations with Tim Burton (Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, Beetlejuice and Batman), as well as more indie fare like Black Beauty and Good Will Hunting.

May 26

Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@ wkar.org

