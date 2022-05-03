© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Music for Social Justice

Published May 3, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT
Baritone Jadrian Tarver with pianist Sadie Rucker in a scene from episode 6, "I am America."

Sundays at 4 p.m. and Thursdays at 1:30 p.m., May 8–Jun. 23 on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Artists relate the music they play to societal issues and their own lived experiences.

Through personal stories and performance, artists relate the music they play to societal issues and their own lived experiences. Issues explored range from racism, policing, and internment camps, to the murders of trans women. Powerful and emotive, the series takes an expansive view of what social justice means.

International recording artist Damien Sneed is the host. Sneed is a pianist, organist, composer, conductor, arranger, producer, and arts educator whose work spans multiple genres. A production of Michigan State University College of Music. Presented by WKAR Public Media.

Watch this series at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

