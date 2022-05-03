Music for Social Justice

Sundays at 4 p.m. and Thursdays at 1:30 p.m., May 8–Jun. 23 on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Artists relate the music they play to societal issues and their own lived experiences.

Through personal stories and performance, artists relate the music they play to societal issues and their own lived experiences. Issues explored range from racism, policing, and internment camps, to the murders of trans women. Powerful and emotive, the series takes an expansive view of what social justice means.

International recording artist Damien Sneed is the host. Sneed is a pianist, organist, composer, conductor, arranger, producer, and arts educator whose work spans multiple genres. A production of Michigan State University College of Music. Presented by WKAR Public Media.