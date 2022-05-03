© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update
Asian Pacific American Heritage Month 2022
Celebrate and explore Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with WKAR!

Waterman - Duke: Ambassador of Aloha | American Masters

WKAR Public Media
Published May 3, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT
Waterman - Duke Ambassador of Aloha.jpg
The Paragon Agency
/
PBS
Duke Kahanamoku’s stardom extended beyond the water and into Hollywood, where he pursued an acting career. Waterman examines Duke’s experience in 1920s Hollywood and the racial discrimination he faced. Duke was only cast in bit roles – most of them racist stereotypes, and many of which went uncredited.

Tue. May 10 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Jason Momoa narrates the inspiring story of five-time Olympic medalist and surfer Duke Kahanamoku.

Five-time Olympic medalist Duke Kahanamoku shattered records as a swimmer and brought surfing to the world while overcoming rampant racism in a lifetime of personal challenges. American Masters: Waterman — Duke: Ambassador of Aloha explores his life, career and struggles with prejudice.

As a dark-skinned Pacific Islander, Kahanamoku broke through racial barriers with athletic accomplishments before Joe Louis, Jesse Owens and Jackie Robinson; yet relatively few outside of Hawaii know the details of his inspiring story and considerable impact.

Narrated by Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game of Thrones, Dune), this new documentary reveals Kahanamoku’s influence on surfing’s global spread, his life-saving achievements and the obstacles he conquered both within and outside the sporting world.

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT AMERICAN MASTERS:
Now in its 36th season on PBS, American Masters illuminates the lives and creative journeys of our nation’s most enduring artistic giants: those who have left an indelible impression on our cultural landscape.

