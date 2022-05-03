Waterman - Duke: Ambassador of Aloha | American Masters

Tue. May 10 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Jason Momoa narrates the inspiring story of five-time Olympic medalist and surfer Duke Kahanamoku.

Five-time Olympic medalist Duke Kahanamoku shattered records as a swimmer and brought surfing to the world while overcoming rampant racism in a lifetime of personal challenges. American Masters: Waterman — Duke: Ambassador of Aloha explores his life, career and struggles with prejudice.

As a dark-skinned Pacific Islander, Kahanamoku broke through racial barriers with athletic accomplishments before Joe Louis, Jesse Owens and Jackie Robinson; yet relatively few outside of Hawaii know the details of his inspiring story and considerable impact.

Narrated by Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game of Thrones, Dune), this new documentary reveals Kahanamoku’s influence on surfing’s global spread, his life-saving achievements and the obstacles he conquered both within and outside the sporting world.

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT AMERICAN MASTERS:

Now in its 36th season on PBS, American Masters illuminates the lives and creative journeys of our nation’s most enduring artistic giants: those who have left an indelible impression on our cultural landscape.