Dinosaur Apocalypse | NOVA

Wed. May 11 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Two-part special showcases the striking new fossils that paint a picture of life right before the asteroid impact.

In the Badlands of North Dakota, a team of scientists think they might have found the fossilized remains of animals killed on the day an asteroid struck Earth 66 million years ago.

Part one, “The New Evidence,” explains the evidence that points to a catastrophic event, with a jumble of rare fossils, including a pterosaur embryo still in its shell and a well-preserved patch of triceratops skin, mixed in with tiny spheres of clay and glass that could be the fallout from the massive asteroid impact.

Part two, “The Last Day,” explores more of the fossils, including tiny spheres of glass locked in amber. Inside one of the spheres is a speck of rock that appears to be a chemical match to the killer asteroid itself. The scientists also uncover one of the most spectacular finds of all: an almost perfectly preserved dinosaur leg.

In these two hour-long specials, Sir David Attenborough guides us on a search for clues that could give an unprecedented snapshot of what happened in the dinosaurs’ final moments on Earth.

Watch these episodes at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT NOVA:

NOVA is the most-watched primetime science series on American television, reaching an average of five million viewers weekly. Now in its fifth decade of production, the series remains committed to producing in-depth science programming in the form of one-hour documentaries and long-form mini-series, from the latest breakthroughs in technology to the deepest mysteries of the natural world.