Anything Goes | Great Performances

Fri. May 13 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Enjoy Cole Porter’s classic musical led by Tony winner Sutton Foster directed by Kathleen Marshall.

Broadway star Sutton Foster reprises her Tony Award-winning performance as Reno Sweeney and makes her West End debut in P.G. Wodehouse and Cole Porter’s golden age musical, also starring three-time Olivier Award and Tony Award winner Robert Lindsay, Felicity Kendal and Gary Wilmot.

Telling the tale of romance aboard the SS American set to a timeless score, Tony-winning choreographer Kathleen Marshall directs the London production featuring timeless hits, including “I Get A Kick Out of You,” “You’re the Top” and “Anything Goes.”

When the ship sets out to sea, etiquette and convention dive overboard as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love, proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, disguise and some old-fashioned blackmail.

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:

Great Performances brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a US television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama and performance documentaries.