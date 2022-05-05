© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Anything Goes | Great Performances

WKAR Public Media
Published May 5, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT
Anything Goes
©Tristram Kenton
/
PBS
Sutton Foster and company in “Great Performances: Anything Goes.”

Fri. May 13 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Enjoy Cole Porter’s classic musical led by Tony winner Sutton Foster directed by Kathleen Marshall.

Broadway star Sutton Foster reprises her Tony Award-winning performance as Reno Sweeney and makes her West End debut in P.G. Wodehouse and Cole Porter’s golden age musical, also starring three-time Olivier Award and Tony Award winner Robert Lindsay, Felicity Kendal and Gary Wilmot.

Telling the tale of romance aboard the SS American set to a timeless score, Tony-winning choreographer Kathleen Marshall directs the London production featuring timeless hits, including “I Get A Kick Out of You,” “You’re the Top” and “Anything Goes.”

When the ship sets out to sea, etiquette and convention dive overboard as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love, proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, disguise and some old-fashioned blackmail.

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:
Great Performances brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a US television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama and performance documentaries.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned UpdateGreat Performances
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE