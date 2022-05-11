© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Why Ships Crash | NOVA

Published May 11, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT
Why Ships Crash
Illustration of Ever Given in Suez Canal

Wed. May 18 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | How could a single ship cause a major supply chain crisis around the globe?

When the bow of the colossal Ever Given container ship plowed into the bank of the Suez Canal on March 23, 2021, international supply chains ground to a halt. What went wrong?

Follow the dramatic efforts to free the ship and the investigation into one of the most expensive shipping disasters ever. Maritime experts analyze other recent accidents and try to figure out how such devastating crashes could be prevented.

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT NOVA:
NOVA is the most-watched primetime science series on American television, reaching an average of five million viewers weekly. Now in its fifth decade of production, the series remains committed to producing in-depth science programming in the form of one-hour documentaries and long-form mini-series, from the latest breakthroughs in technology to the deepest mysteries of the natural world.

