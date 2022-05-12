Colombia: Wild & Free

Wednesdays, May 18-25 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore the magnificent flora and fauna of Colombia in this two-part series.

Journey to South America to explore the magnificent flora and fauna of Colombia, from the wild, largely deserted Pacific coast to the snow-covered volcanoes of the Andes, from the plains of the Orinoco region to the rainforests of the Amazon.

May 18 | Two Rivers

Explore the magnificent eastern region of Colombia, a land defined by two powerful rivers: the Orinoco and the Amazon. Along the way, meet amazing wildlife, including jaguars, capybaras, anacondas, and pygmy marmosets, the world’s smallest monkeys.

May 25 | From the Pacific to the Andes

Journey to the largely uninhabited Pacific coast of Colombia, where humpback whales give birth and fish hunt crabs in the mangrove forests. Then ascend to snow-capped Andean volcanoes, home to stunning spectacled bears, condors and hummingbirds.