May 14 | Great Lakes Concerts

Sat. May 14 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Experience moving classical performances from Lansing Symphony and Flint Symphony.

Host Jody Knol starts this week's program with the Lansing Symphony's 2019 performance of the popular Semiramide Overture by Gioacchino Rossini.

However, the bulk of the episode will feature a mid-pandemic performance at Flint's Whiting Auditorium as Maestro Enrique Diemecke leads the Flint Symphony through the cheery and pastoral Second Symphony of Johannes Brahms, as recorded in March of 2021.

WKAR RADIO

The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news, and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org