© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

May 14 | Great Lakes Concerts

WKAR Public Media
Published May 12, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT
Sheet music for an Orchestra
Lucas Alexander
/
Unsplash

Sat. May 14 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Experience moving classical performances from Lansing Symphony and Flint Symphony.

Host Jody Knol starts this week's program with the Lansing Symphony's 2019 performance of the popular Semiramide Overture by Gioacchino Rossini.

However, the bulk of the episode will feature a mid-pandemic performance at Flint's Whiting Auditorium as Maestro Enrique Diemecke leads the Flint Symphony through the cheery and pastoral Second Symphony of Johannes Brahms, as recorded in March of 2021.

WKAR RADIO
The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news, and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org

Tags

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned UpdateGreat Lakes Concertswkar radio
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE