Tyrus Wong | American Masters

Tue. May 17 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Discover the art, life and enduring impact of the Chinese American painter behind “Bambi.”

Discover the art, life and enduring impact of Tyrus Wong, the renowned Chinese American painter behind “Bambi” and “Rebel Without a Cause,” who once exhibited with Picasso and Matisse, via new and never-before-seen interviews, movie clips and art.

Until his death at the age of 106, Tyrus Wong was America’s oldest living Chinese American artist and one of the last remaining artists from the golden age of Disney animation. The quiet beauty of his Eastern-influenced paintings had a pioneering impact on American art and popular culture.

MORE ABOUT AMERICAN MASTERS:

Now in its 36th season on PBS, American Masters illuminates the lives and creative journeys of our nation’s most enduring artistic giants: those who have left an indelible impression on our cultural landscape.