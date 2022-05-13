© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Thibaudet: Ravel's Piano Concerto in G | Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Published May 13, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT
Thibaudet: Ravel's Piano Concerto in G
Andrew Eccles
Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Fri. May 20 at 10:40 a.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet performs alongside members of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Jean-Yves Thibaudet joins Jader Bignamini to perform Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G, inspired by the composer’s tour of North America, where he first became smitten with the sounds of jazz. DSO Principals Eric Nowlin and Wei Yu take the spotlight in Richard Strauss’s Don Quixote, a tone poem portraying the adventures of the “ingenious” man from La Mancha.

