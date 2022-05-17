© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update
Asian Pacific American Heritage Month 2022
Celebrate and explore Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with WKAR!

Shinmachi: Stronger Than a Tsunami

WKAR Public Media
Published May 17, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT
American Public Television
/

Mon. May 23 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Discover the resilience of a unique Japanese community in Hilo, Hawaii.

On the morning of April 1, 1946, a deadly tsunami reduced Shinmachi to rubble. Discover the resilience of a unique Japanese community in Hilo, Hawaii. Their stories bring to life the once-thriving small business district founded by Japanese immigrant plantation laborers who made the bold decision to establish their economic independence from the sugar industry.

