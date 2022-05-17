Celebrate and explore Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with WKAR!
Shinmachi: Stronger Than a Tsunami
Mon. May 23 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Discover the resilience of a unique Japanese community in Hilo, Hawaii.
On the morning of April 1, 1946, a deadly tsunami reduced Shinmachi to rubble. Discover the resilience of a unique Japanese community in Hilo, Hawaii. Their stories bring to life the once-thriving small business district founded by Japanese immigrant plantation laborers who made the bold decision to establish their economic independence from the sugar industry.
